Mayor’s insensitive comment made at Board of Aldermen meeting discussion of trash service

ODESSA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Mayor of Odessa said he was sorry after he dropped what some have called an antisemitic comment during a Monday night meeting.

It happened at the Board of Alderman meeting during a discussion of Odessa’s new trash service.

The meeting was recorded on Facebook, then removed. KCTV5 submitted a Sunshine request to obtain the video.

In the video, Mayor Stephen Wright is seen leading the discussion on the city’s new trash service provider Republic.

Wright made the comment when he was explaining the new company’s fee schedule.

“If Republic is picking up more trash, they have to pay more to dump it at the landfill,” said Mayor Wright. “They’re not trying to [redacted] anybody or anybody like that, but if you’re having to get rid of more trash, then Republic has to push the price on down the line,”

Since the comment was made, Wright issued an apology.

The letter reads in full:

I would like to extend my sincere apology to our Jewish Community, and all the Citizens of Odessa for statements made during the May 15, 2023, Board of Aldermen meeting. Those statements were not in keeping with the beliefs and values of the City of Odessa and should not be construed to represent the views of our City. It was not my intent to degrade or marginalize anyone, or any group of people, not to further any negative stereotypes based upon their heritage or belief. Upon it being brought to my attention, I instantly regretted my choice of words. Everyone is welcome in the City of Odessa, and we value the diverse backgrounds, and rich histories that everyone contributes to our City. I am truly sorry for any hurt that I caused. I pledge to do better, and I am committed to doing everything necessary to ensure all people feel welcome and included in our city.

