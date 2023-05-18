Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mayor’s insensitive comment made at Board of Aldermen meeting discussion of trash service

FILE — Mayor Stephen Wright posted a letter of apology after comments he made that were...
FILE — Mayor Stephen Wright posted a letter of apology after comments he made that were recorded during a Board of Aldermen meeting.(City of Odessa, Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Mayor of Odessa said he was sorry after he dropped what some have called an antisemitic comment during a Monday night meeting.

It happened at the Board of Alderman meeting during a discussion of Odessa’s new trash service.

The meeting was recorded on Facebook, then removed. KCTV5 submitted a Sunshine request to obtain the video.

In the video, Mayor Stephen Wright is seen leading the discussion on the city’s new trash service provider Republic.

Wright made the comment when he was explaining the new company’s fee schedule.

“If Republic is picking up more trash, they have to pay more to dump it at the landfill,” said Mayor Wright.  “They’re not trying to [redacted] anybody or anybody like that, but if you’re having to get rid of more trash, then Republic has to push the price on down the line,”

Since the comment was made, Wright issued an apology.

The letter reads in full:

I would like to extend my sincere apology to our Jewish Community, and all the Citizens of Odessa for statements made during the May 15, 2023, Board of Aldermen meeting. Those statements were not in keeping with the beliefs and values of the City of Odessa and should not be construed to represent the views of our City. It was not my intent to degrade or marginalize anyone, or any group of people, not to further any negative stereotypes based upon their heritage or belief. Upon it being brought to my attention, I instantly regretted my choice of words. Everyone is welcome in the City of Odessa, and we value the diverse backgrounds, and rich histories that everyone contributes to our City. I am truly sorry for any hurt that I caused. I pledge to do better, and I am committed to doing everything necessary to ensure all people feel welcome and included in our city.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FILE — One person died from his injuries in a shooting at the parking lot of an Overland Park...
Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
Manuel Guzman
Teen sentenced in death of middle school classmate, Manuel Guzman

Latest News

WATCH: What riding the Zambezi Zinger will look like at Words of Fun
WATCH: What riding the Zambezi Zinger will look like at Words of Fun
Joshua D. Clark.
18-year-old charged following threat against Platte County High School
KC man sentenced for armed robbery of delivery driver
Mexican national indicted for meth conspiracy