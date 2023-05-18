Leaders in KCMO share new strategy to fight violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The message coming from a host of local leaders, as KCMO is on pace to have a record number of homicides this year, was that “enough is enough.”

The group was at Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department headquarters Wednesday, announcing a violent crime initiative in conjunction with federal, state and city government.

“This initiative will be a model for crime reduction strategies moving forward,” said KCPD Chief Stacey Graves.

Historically, police have responded to crime with police-only responses. Chief Graves said she wants to start by listening.

“Last Thursday, I met with a group of community members in south Kansas City,” the chief said, noting that was the first in a series of planned listening sessions. “I reiterated to those in attendance that this is not Chief Graves’ plan nor the KCPD plan. It should be considered a Kansas City collective plan on addressing violent crime in our city.”

That collaborative effort will also include citywide upgrades to make sure neighborhoods and streets look and feel safe.

“We’re replacing all our 90,000 streetlights in the city with LEDs, which provide better lighting,” said City Manager Brian Platt. “We’re focusing that in areas of high crime and unwanted activity.”

Over the next three years, the city will also be planting 10,000 trees, potholes will be filled and a record amount of street resurfacing will take place.

It’s an approach that focuses more on serving and meeting citizens where they are.

“When you approach someone -- no matter who they are or where they are from, what their life experiences are -- if you approach them with a degree of humility and understanding, the door generally opens to you,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

The KCPD will be working with other community partners, including Mothers in Charge, KC Common Good and the Mattie Rhoads Center.

