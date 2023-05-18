Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Leaders in KCMO share new strategy to fight violent crime

By Josh Jackson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The message coming from a host of local leaders, as KCMO is on pace to have a record number of homicides this year, was that “enough is enough.”

The group was at Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department headquarters Wednesday, announcing a violent crime initiative in conjunction with federal, state and city government.

“This initiative will be a model for crime reduction strategies moving forward,” said KCPD Chief Stacey Graves.

Historically, police have responded to crime with police-only responses. Chief Graves said she wants to start by listening.

“Last Thursday, I met with a group of community members in south Kansas City,” the chief said, noting that was the first in a series of planned listening sessions. “I reiterated to those in attendance that this is not Chief Graves’ plan nor the KCPD plan. It should be considered a Kansas City collective plan on addressing violent crime in our city.”

That collaborative effort will also include citywide upgrades to make sure neighborhoods and streets look and feel safe.

“We’re replacing all our 90,000 streetlights in the city with LEDs, which provide better lighting,” said City Manager Brian Platt. “We’re focusing that in areas of high crime and unwanted activity.”

Over the next three years, the city will also be planting 10,000 trees, potholes will be filled and a record amount of street resurfacing will take place.

It’s an approach that focuses more on serving and meeting citizens where they are.

“When you approach someone -- no matter who they are or where they are from, what their life experiences are -- if you approach them with a degree of humility and understanding, the door generally opens to you,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

The KCPD will be working with other community partners, including Mothers in Charge, KC Common Good and the Mattie Rhoads Center.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles,...
Olathe police search for missing 16-year-old last seen May 11
Generic.
Teen charged in connection with fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

A Mission Hills man is reluctantly letting go of a very personal piece of American history: A...
Letter signed by George Washington, kept in Mission Hills mansion, now up for auction
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
The family of a man killed in an ambulance crash in Johnson County, Missouri, have filed a...
Family of man killed in ambulance crash files wrongful death lawsuit
A restaurant or bar employee in KCMO currently needs a city-issued permit in order to sell or...
KCMO council to vote on doing away with liquor cards
The message coming from a host of local leaders, as KCMO is on pace to have a record number of...
Leaders in KCMO share new strategy to fight violent crime