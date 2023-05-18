KCPD looking for man who hasn’t been heard from since May 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from since May 3.

The police said that Timothy Blake last had contact with his family that day and that his last location is unknown.

His family is very concerned for his wellbeing. The police said he is considered missing and endangered.

He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The police said his vehicle is a silver Ford Five Hundred, which is a sedan, with Missouri plates “EJ6 R2H.”

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

