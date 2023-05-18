KCMO council to vote on doing away with liquor cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Right now, a restaurant or bar employee in Kansas City, Missouri, needs a city-issued permit in order to sell or pour alcohol.

However, Mayor Quinton Lucas has introduced new legislation that would eliminate that requirement.

That would mean someone who wants to work at a liquor-licensed business won’t have to go through a background check before being hired. It would also save them $42 every three years.

On the other hand, places that serve alcohol cannot hire people convicted of sex crimes to sell, deliver, or pour alcoholic beverages. The ordinance said that is meant to keep patrons safe.

The director of operations at KC Hooley House, Ryan Weekley, said liquor cards can be a barrier for people looking for jobs. He believes the new legislation will help the bar and restaurant industry move in the right direction.

“It’s less of a nuisance,” Weekley said. “For employees to have to go spend $45, and we never quite see what the regulations are on those cards. So, for us it’s a good thing.”

“In this industry, it can be tough,” he continued. “If they’re doing some background checks, and someone slipped up and made a mistake, it can make it hard for them to get their foot in the door in this industry. It goes both ways in the industry. We need staff and people and... with the money and the background checks, sometimes it makes it difficult to connect.”

The legislation has moved out of the committee. It will be heard at the city council on Thursday.

