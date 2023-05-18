Aging & Style
KCKPD: 2 of 3 suspects arrested and charged for death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown

Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
By Emily Rittman
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Federal and local investigators are searching for one of three suspects who remains on the run following a deadly shooting that killed a six-year-old boy as he played outside his family’s Kansas City, Kansas, home.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of two suspects in the homicide investigation. Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old juvenile are charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe three suspects fired dozens of shots on May 3rd near 31st and Greeley as Sir’Antonio Brown, known as Sir, played outside. Police say evidence showed the shooters saw the child but still chose to shoot with no regard for the kindergartner’s life.

“Everybody was all hands-on deck because we cannot live in a society where it’s okay to murder a six-year-old,” KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said. “Hopefully, we’ve shown that we’re not going to tolerate it. The police and community we really worked together on this.”

Sir’s death devastated his family, his classmates, his teachers, and principal. A large vigil was held to remember Sir shortly after his life was stolen from him.

“Sir deserves justice. No six-year-old deserves that. No child deserves that,” Shyneisha Hill said earlier this month. “No parent deserves what my cousin is going through.”

FBI agents and KCK investigators arrested Sloan and a juvenile as they exited a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sloan and the juvenile are awaiting extradition back to Kansas where the Wyandotte County District Attorney charged each with second-degree murder. Oakman said so far, the two suspects are not cooperating with the investigation.

“We got two of the three and we’re coming for the third one. We will not tolerate it. We’re going to have all three people in custody,” Oakman said. “Also, I want to make a point to those who are assisting them, those who are harboring them. We will come after you too. Anyone that’s hiding this individual will be subject to go into jail.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of the third suspect to anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

Cassandra Sledge, 18, was previously charged in connection to the Sir’s death. Investigators said Sledge owns the vehicle the suspects used to commit the homicide and knowingly provided false statements to law enforcement to obstruct prosecution of the suspects. She remains booked in the Wyandotte County Detention Center.

