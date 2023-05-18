Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCATA submits grant proposal for intercity rail system that would crisscross metro

Generic railroad crossing.
Generic railroad crossing.(WOIO)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCATA has submitted a grant proposal to the Federal Railroad Administration as they explore an intercity rail system that would crisscross the KC metro area and even reach Topeka.

According to a press release, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has applied for a Corridor Identification and Development grant with the FRA as they explore this “intercity rail system.”

The proposed rail corridor would impact 15 counties in the metro area. In general, it would extend:

  • From “Topeka in the west to Independence on the east, where Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums are located.”
  • From “De Soto in Kansas and the Kansas City International Airport in Missouri, to cities like Olathe and Lee’s Summit in the south.”

The FRA’s Corridor ID program is meant to help support the “long-term development and delivery of passenger rail systems in communities across the United States,” the press release says.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FILE — One person died from his injuries in a shooting at the parking lot of an Overland Park...
Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
Manuel Guzman
Teen sentenced in death of middle school classmate, Manuel Guzman

Latest News

Generic.
25-year-old charged after shots were fired at Lee’s Summit park
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
KCKPD: 2 of 3 suspects arrested and charged for death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown
WATCH: What riding the Zambezi Zinger will look like at Words of Fun
WATCH: What riding the Zambezi Zinger will look like at Words of Fun
FILE — Mayor Stephen Wright posted a letter of apology after comments he made that were...
Mayor’s insensitive comment made at Board of Aldermen meeting discussion of trash service