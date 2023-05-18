KCATA submits grant proposal for intercity rail system that would crisscross metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCATA has submitted a grant proposal to the Federal Railroad Administration as they explore an intercity rail system that would crisscross the KC metro area and even reach Topeka.

According to a press release, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has applied for a Corridor Identification and Development grant with the FRA as they explore this “intercity rail system.”

The proposed rail corridor would impact 15 counties in the metro area. In general, it would extend:

From “Topeka in the west to Independence on the east, where Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums are located.”

From “De Soto in Kansas and the Kansas City International Airport in Missouri, to cities like Olathe and Lee’s Summit in the south.”

“We’re thrilled to take a lead in making an intercity rail system a reality for the Kansas City Metro and our bi-state communities. A passenger rail system would not only create convenience and better accessibility for so many residents in the area, but it also would provide environmental benefits by reducing energy consumption and emissions with less cars on the road.”

The FRA’s Corridor ID program is meant to help support the “long-term development and delivery of passenger rail systems in communities across the United States,” the press release says.

