KC police looking for man not seen since Tuesday

Bryant C. Harris.
Bryant C. Harris.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing man who hasn’t been since since Tuesday.

The police said Bryant C. Harris, 35, was last seen that evening in the 9800 block of Wornall Road.

At that time, he was wearing a black coat, black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and gray Reeboks.

He is described as a Black man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and who weighs 208 pounds.

The police said he does have diagnosed medical conditions for which he requires medication. He is considered missing and endangered.

If you know where he is or where he might be, the police ask that you call 911 right away.

