KC man sentenced for armed robbery of delivery driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Samuel M. David, 20, from Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 12 years and three months in federal prison without parole. A suspect involved in the robbery was killed during a shootout with police officers.

David’s sister and co-defendant was sentenced in January for her role in the crime, which she pled guilty to.

Court documents indicate that Rochelle David placed an order for Pizza Hut on Oct. 19, 2020, in order to lure a Pizza Hut employee to her address in an attempt to conduct an armed robbery with the assistance of Samuel David and Ennice Ross. When the delivery driver arrived around 10:18 p.m., Samuel David and Ross confronted him in the parking lot.

Ross displayed a firearm in his waistband and Samuel demanded the driver’s money before going through the driver’s pockets and taking a wallet and knife from him. Then, they also took $100 in cash from the driver’s vehicle. According to court documents, Ross ordered the delivery driver take them to an ATM to withdraw more money from the driver’s bank account.

When the driver took them to a gas station and Samuel David failed in an attempt to use the driver’s bank card, he stabbed the driver in the hand with the driver’s knife. He then ordered the delivery driver to take them to his residence in Gladstone, Missouri, where he lived with his parents while Rochelle David following in a separate vehicle.

When they arrived, Ross stayed with the driver’s appearance and Samuel David walked the driver to his bedroom where he opened a safe that contained approximately $2,000. The men took the safe and left the house.

On Oct. 23, 2020, police officers were conducting surveillance in the area where the armed robberies happened in an effort to locate Rochelle David in connection with an unrelated homicide investigation. Police saw Rochelle leaving the apartment building in a vehicle in a vehicle with Samuel and Ross. Officers then conducted a traffic stop in the area of Admiral and Tracy.

Samuel David and another person got out of the vehicle, but Rochelle and Ross stayed in it. Court documents said Rochelle told Ross that one of the officers who stopped them had recently chased her and shortly before she got out of the vehicle she told Ross, “Shoot the one with the red hair first.” She then got out of the vehicle, as did Ross, who opened his door and fired on officers with his gun.

The officers returned gunfire, which resulted in Ross’ death. After being arrested, Rochelle was questioned about the homicide and admitted that Ross wanted to kill a homeless person and she was along with him when they picked a homeless man up in Kansas City on Oct. 21, 2020. They drove around with the victim before Ross got out of the vehicle and she saw him shoot the victim.

