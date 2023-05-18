Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC man claims social media strangers scammed him out of thousands

By Nathan Vickers
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - John Reifsteck thought he had made a friend on Instagram when a stranger named Kevin sent him a message.

“He was like, ‘Hey, how are you?’ Stuff like that,’” Reifsteck recalled. “He seemed like a nice, normal guy.”

Reifsteck, 66, said he began messaging back and forth with Kevin via WhatsApp. He said they seemed to share mutual interests and even talked on the phone once.

Kevin then started asking for money, claiming he needed help with a modeling career. Reifsteck wanted to help and started sending him money regularly in the form of gift cards and CashApp transactions. He said Kevin claimed to need money for photo shoots, agency fees, and even seed money for a business venture.

“When he told me he needed money, everything seemed legit,” Reifsteck said.

At that point, Reifsteck had no idea that he had likely fallen for a scam online.

He also believed the next person who messaged him, which was someone claiming to be an FBI agent. The supposed agent told Reifsteck he had committed a crime and needed to pay fines to avoid an arrest.

“It made you feel like, if you didn’t do it, you’d go to jail,” Reifsteck said.

Reifsteck began stretching himself thin, spending almost all of his paychecks to keep up with the payments. The demands continued, even when CashApp started blocking the transactions. The scammers instructed him to switch to Bitcoin and eventually got his bank account information.

Reifsteck said he even took out a second mortgage to keep up with the demands. He estimated that, over the last year, he has lost $100,000 to the scammers.

“It kept getting bigger and bigger,” Reifsteck said. “He kept telling me he needed to pay people off to keep me out of trouble.”

It wasn’t until someone tried to copy Reifsteck’s paycheck that he realized what was going on. He works at E2 Embroidery and Screen Printing in Kansas City. Dawn Eddings, one of the owners of the business, received a fraud alert from her bank last week,

Eddings said she asked Reifsteck about the issue and put everything together.

“He was so scared,” Eddings said. “These people were asking for money. They asked for his login and password, and he just gave it to him. It was that easy.”

Since then, Eddings has been helping Reifsteck gather information for the Kansas City Police Department, the FBI, and the Missouri Department of Senior Services.  In an effort to help him avoid losing his home, the business has also helped collect money to cover Reifsteck’s utilities and other bills. She also helped Reifsteck block and report the people messaging him on WhatsApp.

Reifsteck said he feels hurt and betrayed that someone would pretend to be his friend. He hoped that, by sharing his story, he could help prevent it from happening to someone else.

“They have to stop,” he said. “They can’t keep doing this to people. It’s wrong.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles,...
Olathe police search for missing 16-year-old last seen May 11
Generic.
Teen charged in connection with fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
The family of a man killed in an ambulance crash in Johnson County, Missouri, have filed a...
Family of man killed in ambulance crash files wrongful death lawsuit
On Wednesday, Johnson County’s district attorney announced charges will not be filed against an...
Johnson County DA: Fatal Olathe police shooting justified, no charges will be filed
On Wednesday, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick unveiled their newest...
NLBM unveils monument honoring Wilber ‘Bullet’ Rogan
The Clay County prosecutor has pushed back against Andrew Lester’s attempt to seal his case.
Prosecutor: Public has right to know why if case of Ralph Yarl shooter is sealed