Kansas ranks No. 3 for worst drivers in the nation, Forbes says

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Sunflower State is known for its wheat production, being the home of former U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower and of course, its references in “The Wizard of Oz.”

It also might be for its poor drivers.

Forbes Advisor ranked Kansas as the third-worst state for drivers, citing the following:

Kansas has the second-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (4.46 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers).

The state has the third highest number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who disobeyed traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer (1.47 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers).

Kansas is the fourth worst state for fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver (1.28 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers) and fifth worst for fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road (1.42 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers).

Texas was given the distinction of being the worst in the U.S., followed by Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

Missouri came in at No. 12.

