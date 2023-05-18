Aging & Style
Johnny Russell helps Sporting KC earn 1-1 draw at 2nd place LAFC

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell complains to a linesman about a call during the...
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell complains to a linesman about a call during the first half of a Major League Soccer match against Los Angeles FC Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season, but Johnny Russell answered to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

Bouanga used assists from Kwadwo Opoku and Sergi Palencia to score in the 13th minute and give LAFC (6-1-4) an early lead.

Russell answered seven minutes later for Sporting KC (2-7-4) to knot the score. Russell’s second goal of the season came with assists from Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido.

Ryan Hollingshead had a goal waved off in the 85th minute that would have given LAFC the lead.

Kendall McIntosh finished with six saves for Sporting KC in his first start of the season. Eldin Jakupovic had two saves in his second start for LAFC.

Sporting KC snaps a three-match losing streak against LAFC, which leads the series 5-4-1. LAFC has scored 16 goals in its five wins, but just five goals in the other five matches..

LAFC missed a chance to join the 2001-02 San Jose Earthquakes as the only teams to post 14 wins in a span of 15 regular-season matches at home.

Bouanga has now piled up seven goals and two assists in five home matches this season in league play.

Sporting KC has scored six goals in its last three matches, going 2-0-1, after going winless and totaling just three goals through the first 10 this season.

LAFC will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday.

