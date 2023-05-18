FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms possible Friday

Aging & Style
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Clouds will continue to increase tonight, with our next cold front approaching from the northwest. This will bring our next chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will bring the threat of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. The front will clear Friday afternoon, bringing a much cooler and drier air mass for this weekend. Temperatures will likely get stuck in the 60s for most of the day, especially for areas that see rain. Then, clouds will clear as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 40s by daybreak Saturday. The weekend continues to look spectacular! Temperatures by Saturday afternoon will top out in the low 70s. Sunday looks a touch warmer, as highs get close to 80 degrees. We’ll be in for a more summerlike feel next week, as highs soar into the mid-80s each afternoon. Chances of rain stay fairly slim by the middle and second half of next week.

