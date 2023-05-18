Aging & Style
FORECAST: Partly sunny skies expected Thursday

This afternoon, partly sunny skies will be common with afternoon temperatures remaining in the...
This afternoon, partly sunny skies will be common with afternoon temperatures remaining in the lower 80s much like yesterday.(KCTV 5)
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure still remains the dominant weather feature across the Missouri River Valley today. That being said, it’s becoming smaller and less intense as we go throughout the day. It’s being forced out by a new front that continues to deepen from the northwest along with an upper-level, low-pressure system to the south-central plains that will support warm, moist air filtering back into the viewing region.

This afternoon, partly sunny skies will be common with afternoon temperatures remaining in the lower 80s much like yesterday. By the late evening, however, we will finally move out high pressure and build in a cold front from up north. Heavy clouds and a few isolated showers are expected with more of the scattered shower and isolated storm threat moving in for early morning commute on Friday. Scattered showers for a few weeks and thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon as the front becomes more zonal and the upper-level low-pressure system from north Texas begins to interact with the city of fountains. The good news is that a severe weather threat will remain well to the south of us, but it is well worthwhile to grab the umbrellas just about all day Friday. 1/4 of an inch of rainfall to 1/2 of an inch of rain is expected, which is well warranted for the area. We will also drop temperatures during this time frame back to the lower 70s which is a bit more seasonal for mid to end of May.

Saturday and Sunday show a lot of sunshine and dryer conditions with temperatures rebounding to near 80° by Sunday afternoon. The lower to middle 80s will be common moving forward into next week along with a few small chances for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm starting mid-next week .

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

