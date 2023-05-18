Aging & Style
Chiefs set dates for preseason games

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, center, talks with quarterback Patrick...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, center, talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and Chad Henne during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A week after revealing the dates and kickoff times for the 2023 regular season, Chiefs fans now have those for preseason games as well.

Kansas City only has one home preseason game and that will come during the third and final week of the preseason. The other two road games will be played in New Orleans and Arizona, providing the Chiefs with an early return to the home of their Super Bowl LVII victory.

OpponentDateKickoff TimeVenue
New Orleans SaintsAugust 1312 p.m.Caesars Superdome
Arizona CardinalsAugust 197 p.m.University of Phoenix Stadium
Cleveland BrownsAugust 2612 p.m.Arrowhead Stadium
READ MORE: A closer look at every week of the Chiefs upcoming season

Oddsmakers have Kansas City as the most likely team to win the AFC West, AFC and Super Bowl heading into the 2023 season. For a full breakdown on that visit here.

