Animal rescue teams remove dozens of dogs from northern Missouri breeding operation

Wayside Waifs and Animal Rescue League of Iowa assisted in recovering 34 dogs from a northern...
Wayside Waifs and Animal Rescue League of Iowa assisted in recovering 34 dogs from a northern Missouri breeding operation.(Courtesy of Wayside Waifs)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wayside Waifs and an animal rescue team from Iowa assisted in the removal of 34 dogs from a breeding operation in northern Missouri this week.

American Eskimo, Golden Retriever and Labrador Retriever dogs of all ages were recovered in the operation that included Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL).

“We are happy to collaborate with others like ARL to help more animals,” said Kathryn Mahoney, Wayside Waifs President. “Wayside Waifs’ behavior teams are uniquely qualified to help in situations like this where dogs will likely need support to really come out of their shells and thrive.”

All of the dogs will need age-appropriate vaccinations and spray/neuter surgeries. According to Wayside Waifs, some of the dogs will also need other eye and dental surgeries before being ready for adoption.

In order to make room for the dogs who are arriving, both organizations are reducing the adoption fees for dogs already in shelters waiting for a home. Visit www.WaysideWaifs.org if interested in adopting a dog. The shelter said dogs will become available on varying timelines based on their individual medical and behavioral needs.

