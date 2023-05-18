25-year-old charged after shots were fired at Lee’s Summit park

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is facing charges after shots were fired at a Lee’s Summit park Wednesday night.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Antonio Harris has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The charges come after shots were fired at Lea McKeighan Park on Wednesday night.

According to court records, officers went to the park on NE Chipman Road just after 10:30 p.m. after dispatchers received several calls about shots having been fired.

When officers arrived, they saw several people running through the park and vehicles speeding away. Witnesses told them that a man with long locs was seen holding a gun next to a red Corvette.

Officers found numerous shell casings and spots of blood in the parking lot. They also located the Corvette in the parking lot of a hospital in Lee’s Summit. It had a bullet hole in the driver’s side door and blood inside

Surveillance video showed Harris hanging around his Corvette in the park. Then, a confrontation between males occurred and gunfire broke out. Harris can be seen firing multiple shots through the parking lot, then leaving with an injured male in the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harris’ mugshot is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.

