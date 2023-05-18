Aging & Style
18-year-old charged following threat against Platte County High School

Joshua D. Clark.
Joshua D. Clark.(Via the Platte County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old has been charged with making a terrorist threat against Platte County High School recently, and court documents indicate the threat contained racist elements.

Joshua D. Clark has been charged with making a terrorist threat in the third degree, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the charging document, Clark “knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed by telling a student” on May 14 that he “would commit a shooting on May 15.” It says Clark “did so with criminal negligence with regard to the risk of causing the evacuation or closure of a building, namely Platte City R3 High School.”

Previous coverage: Platte County High School to have additional security after threat resurfaces

The probable cause statement says that Clark was in a hardware store in Platte City on May 14 when the statements were made. That same day, the reporting party and a witness contacted Platte City police about what happened.

They said that, when they entered the store, Clark asked the witness if she went to school on Friday, May 12. She said that she did and Clark said, “You didn’t use me as an excuse not to go?” At that point, a white male with Clark said, “He’s a school shooter threat.” Clark then said, “What if I would have done it?”

The witness said Clark proceeded to talk about how the next day, May 15, was the day. He also talked about setting a new record, referencing “33″ and “Blacksburg Virginia 2007.” After that, the continued speaking about “targeting Blacks.”

The mass shooting at Virginia Tech, which is in Blacksburg, occurred on April 16, 2007. Thirty-two people were killed, not including the shooter. Furthermore, according to the Anti-Defamation League, “The number 33 is used by Ku Klux Klan adherents to signify the Ku Klux Klan. Since the 11th letter of the alphabet is K, three Ks signify ‘KKK’ or the Ku Klux Klan.”

On May 15, Clark agreed to speak with police about the situation. Clark confirmed parts of what happened, but denied saying “tomorrow’s the day.” He did, however, continue “talking about breaking the record and referencing 33 and Blacksburg Virginia 2007.”

At that point, Clark was taken into custody. The officer who signed the probable cause statement said, “I believe Joshua D. Clark poses a threat to his crime victim and society due to his continuing threats regarding shooting up the Platte County R3 Schools.”

Records from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Clark is still being held under a $100,000, cash-only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

The range of punishment for a Class A misdemeanor is imprisonment for no longer than a year, a fine no greater than $2,000, or both imprisonment and a fine.

