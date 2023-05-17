University of Kansas junior named Astronaut Scholar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dual chemistry and mathematics junior from University of Kansas has been named the university’s most recent Astronaut Scholar.

KU said Audrey Rips-Goodwin, an Overland Park junior, will receive an Astronaut Scholarship - an award of up to $15,000.

Rips-Goodwin shared a comment about her accomplishment.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to be an Astronaut Scholar,” Rips-Goodwin said. “This scholarship will support me and allow me to focus on research in my fourth and fifth years. Becoming an Astronaut Scholar will allow me to grow professionally and learn from those at the top of their fields.”

KU indicated in 1984, the scholarship was founded by the six surviving members among the seven astronauts who were part of the Mercury program as a means to encourage students to pursue scientific endeavors. Astronauts from the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab and Space Shuttle programs have also joined the foundation.

KU noted this year, the foundation awarded 68 scholarships to students from 46 universities across the nation. Students interested in applying for the awards in future years should contact the Office of Fellowships.

KU said Rips-Goodwin is the daughter of Cheryl Rips and Stanley Goodwin and is a graduate of Blue Valley Southwest High School. She plans to pursue a doctorate in neuroscience and conduct research in neuroscience/neuroeconomics of addictions, eating disorders, and obesity.

KU indicated in 2021, Rips-Goodwin contributed to a large series of studies examining how age-related increases in phosphodiesterase 11A4 contribute to age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. She is a co-author of a paper, currently in review, based on this research.

KU noted after transferring to KU in 2022, Rips-Goodwin joined Tera Fazzino’s lab and determined the accuracy of reported energy content of hyper-palatable foods, combining her research interested in both chemistry and psychology, her minor, and leading to two presentations. In 2022, she was named a Kansas Idea Network of Biomedical Research Excellence program scholar to conduct independent research.

KU said this summer, Rips-Goodwin is participating in a National Science Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates in the Department of Mathematics at Lafayette College in Easton, PN, where she will work on sensitivity analysis of agent-based models, or ABMs.

Rips-Goodwin shared a comment about her research.

“ABMs allow us to model the interactions of different variables,” Rips-Goodwin said. “This is something I hope to apply to addiction and obesity someday to better understand how environmental, biological and behavioral facets lead to and reinforce disease states.”

KU noted at KU, Rips-Goodwin is a student ambassador for the KU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, a Bricker ChemScholar, and a recipient of the Frances H. Gayetta Lensor Scholarship, awarded to an exceptional female student majoring in chemistry. Outside of research and academics, Rips-Goodwin serves as a weekend volunteer at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

