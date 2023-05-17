Truman High School increases security after ‘not credible’ firearm threat in school bathroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s going to be more security around Truman High School this week following a shooting threat message written in a bathroom.

The Independence Police Department called the written threat not credible but said it wanted to take the necessary precautions.

Police are still trying to find out who the person is behind this threat, just hours before the school doors open up.

The message “Don’t come to school May 17, Wednesday, I’m bringing a gun” was seen by a staff member of the school and pictures of the message were also spread around on Snapchat.

ISD said they immediately notified Independence police after being informed of this Monday.

Jessica Avila, a concerned citizen, said, “It’s honestly crazy the fact high school students can’t even go to school anymore because something like this is going to happen.”

Police are offering a $250 reward for any information about who wrote this message. Avila thinks that could be difficult for students speaking up, but it’s a good thought.

“I mean, it could be a good idea but also it could be a target on that person’s back. It just depends on who the person is and what the motive was,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said anytime they have a threat, they take it very seriously. He has children that go to school in the district and safety is always the district’s number one priority.

The district was dealing with issues surrounding TikTok challenges earlier this school year where one of them caused students to damage bathrooms.

This message about a shooting threat was also written in one of the bathrooms. The district and police offered the possibility of a reward to students to share information about the damaged bathrooms earlier in the year and are doing so again for this threat.

“It is a serious situation and we want to make sure that we use every resource at our availability to catch the person that wrote the message on the walls. So that’s why did this,” said Herl.

If you have information, call the Independence School District at 816-521-5300 and call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

