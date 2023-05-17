Teen hurt in St. Louis City crash graduates high school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In February, News 4 told you about visiting teenage volleyball player Janae Edmondson who lost both her legs in a crash in St. Louis City.

Over the weekend, Edmondson graduated from high school. Her family shared a photo from the ceremony to her GoFundMe page.

She’s going to Middle Tennessee State in the fall.

The school will be honoring the athletic scholarship it extended to her before the crash.

Her mother released a statement saying in part, “Through all of this, she has fought hard to do the things she originally set out to do this senior year... These moments help us to keep stepping forward, but the road is still really hard each day.”

