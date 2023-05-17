Report shows job resignation rates hold steady in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that job resignation rates in Kansas are holding steady while they tumble in other parts of the country.

With Americans continuing to leave their jobs at high rates during what has been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” even as the nation faces high inflation, on Wednesday, May 17, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates.

To find which states are keeping employees at a more steady rate than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on how frequently employees seemed to leave.

Kansas ranked 27th overall with a resignation rate of 2.3% in April and a resignation rate of 2.63% for the last year.

Oklahoma saw the highest amount of job resignations in the region as it ranked 11th overall with a resignation rate of 2.7% in April and a rate of 3.26% over the past year.

Missouri came next as it ranked 24th overall with a resignation rate of 2.3% in April and a rate of 2.84% over the past year.

Colorado followed Kansas in 33rd place with a resignation rate of 2.1% in April and a rate of 2.8% over the past year.

Nebraska had the fewest job resignations in the region as it ranked 39th overall with a resignation rate of 2% in April and a rate of 2.53% over the past year.

The report found the states where employees are leaving the most are:

Louisiana South Carolina Georgia Mississippi Kentucky

The report found the places where employees are staying the longest include:

Massachusetts New York Washington, D.C. New Jersey Pennsylvania

