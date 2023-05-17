Prosecutors to provide update on Olathe police shooting that killed man in mental health crisis

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police officers shot and killed a man on New Year’s Eve last year.

The Olathe Police Department had responded to the 900 block of East Oakview Street that night after learning of a physical disturbance and reported that 27-year-old Brandon Lynch approached them with some kind of edged weapon.

Officers deployed a Taser, but it did not have any effect on him, court documents stated.

As Lynch continued advancing on officers, one of them fired his weapon, killing the man.

Lynch’s family said he suffered from schizophrenia, and his mother relayed that a family member had called police for help due to Lynch’s mental state that night.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday in reference to the shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administration leave.

