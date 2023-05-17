Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Prince Harry, Meghan say they were involved in car chase by ‘aggressive’ paparazzi

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the...
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)(Toby Melville | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers following a charity event in New York, the couple’s office said Wednesday.

The pair, together with Meghan’s mother, were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles with blacked-out windows after leaving the event.

Their office said in a statement that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles,...
Olathe police search for missing 16-year-old last seen May 11
Generic.
Teen charged in connection with fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee
Jackson Mahomes, accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park...
Jackson Mahomes allowed to contact 3 witnesses in sexual battery case after bond motion hearing

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis throws a marker into the audience after signing various bills during...
PEN America, Penguin Random House sue Florida school district over book bans
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
‘True heroism:’ Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor including 2 NYPD cops killed during 911 call
LIVE: Debt limit progress as Biden, McCarthy name top negotiators to avert national default