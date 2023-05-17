Pedestrian hit while crossing Independence Avenue

Aging & Style
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, May 16 Kansas City Police responded to a call of a man being struck on Independence and Cleveland Avenues.

A white Mitsubishi Diamante was traveling west on Independence Avenue when the vehicle struck a man crossing the road from the north to the south. Initially, the Mitsubishi left the scene of the crash but returned minutes later.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mitsubishi was treated at the crash site.

