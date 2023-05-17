Aging & Style
Overland Park lifeguard shortage easing after hiring spree

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A city-wide hiring effort for lifeguards is helping Overland Park open all four of its public pools this summer.

Earlier this year, Overland Park Pools bumped its pay for lifeguards to $15 per hour. Staff said they actively recruited throughout the winter and into the spring.

As a result of the hiring spree, all four outdoor pools in Overland Park will be open to the public. In 2020, Stonegate, Tomahawk Ridge, Young’s and Bluejacket all closed because of the pandemic, the latter of which never re-opened because of a lifeguard shortage.

“We started in July 2022 prepping for this upcoming season so before we even finished up the 2022 season we’re already thinking about what’s happening in ‘23,” Renee Reis, aquatics supervisor for Overland Park said, “and starting to work toward that goal of getting all those four pools open.”

City officials said over 300 lifeguards were hired and Overland Park is still looking for employees.

“It’s important to teach kids to swim so we can continue to solve this problem in the future,” Reis said. “If kids can’t swim we’re not going to get lifeguards next or 10 years from now. So making sure that we’re promoting water safety, keeping these kids safe in the pool and around water, not just swimming pools but lakes, creeks, whatever is around them that they have access to water. We need to keep them safe so that’s a part of opening pools.”

