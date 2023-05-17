Member of Olathe school board who walked out is censured
Updated: 19 hours ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe school board member has been kicked off his committees after walking out of this month’s meeting.
During a special meeting, the board voted to censure Brian Connell.
He stormed out of the meeting on May 4, during a debate over changes to ethics policy.
Connell wasn’t happy with the creation of an advisory committee to review the policy, claiming he was left in the dark about it.
A recording of the meeting indicates the following was said:
KCTV5 News reached out to Connell after he left the meeting. He did not want to comment without talking to a lawyer first.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.