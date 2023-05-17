Member of Olathe school board who walked out is censured

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe school board member has been kicked off his committees after walking out of this month’s meeting.

During a special meeting, the board voted to censure Brian Connell.

He stormed out of the meeting on May 4, during a debate over changes to ethics policy.

Connell wasn’t happy with the creation of an advisory committee to review the policy, claiming he was left in the dark about it.

A recording of the meeting indicates the following was said:

“This is not acceptable! This is a public meeting, which we are supposed to do business of the Board, and you all are just usurping the responsibilities. And, I’m calling for a break! This is unacceptable!” “But you can’t!” “Well, I’m walking out!”

KCTV5 News reached out to Connell after he left the meeting. He did not want to comment without talking to a lawyer first.

