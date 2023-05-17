KU to host World Applied Anthropology Congress

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The World Applied Anthropology Congress (WAAC) will meet at the University of Kansas campus from May 31 to June 3.

University of Kansas said the WAAC is the inaugural flagship global meeting of the Anthropological Association for Humankind, an organization dedicated to studying humanity from a perspective to enhance human welfare.

Associate Professor of Anthropology and Vice President of the Anthropological Association for Humankind Bartholomew Dean shared a comment about the program.

“This gathering is significant because it will bring together anthropologists from several nations and fields to address contemporary topics and challenges from an anthropological perspective. It will also allow anthropological researchers and practitioners to network, collaborate and exchange ideas,” said Dean.

KU said WAAC will bring together archaeology, biology, sociocultural, and linguistics to advance the interests of those working in a broad spectrum of fields, including academia, business, education, law and global health. Additionally, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology and Founder of the Laboratory of Biological Anthropology at KU Michael Crawford will be honored during an all-day session.

On Day 1 will include opening convocation and keynote address. William Leonard, Abraham Harris Professor of Anthropology and Global Health and director of the Global Health Studies Program at Northwestern University, will deliver “Humans at the Extremes: Exploring Human Adaptation to Ecological and Social Stressors.”

On Day 2, Virgina Dominguez, Edward William and Jane Mar Gutgsel Endowed Professor of Anthropology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will deliver the distinguished lecture, “Does Human Rights Advocacy Change Anthropology?”

Subhadra Mitra Channa, professor of anthropology at the University of Delhi, will offer the closing address, “Anthropological Knowledge to Address Human Problems.”

KU said panel discussions, talks and poster sessions focusing on current issues from an anthropological viewpoint will take place throughout the World Congress. Additionally, the Wenner-Gren Foundation will support the participation of anthropology students from India, Nigeria, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. in a Professionalization and Mentorship Certificate Program as a way to encourage a new generation of social scientists. All sessions will include a virtual simulcast.

KU noted the WAAC aims to coordinate efforts, bridge gaps and comprehensively examine anthropological strategies for effectively responding to humanity’s global challenges.

KU said the organizing committee is dedicated to the equitable representation of participants. Organizers aim to support travel and lodging for students and scholars worldwide, particularly from countries where such activities are not sufficiently maintained. In addition to the Wenner-Gren Foundation, this event is supported by KU’s Institute for Policy & Social Research and the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies.

Find out more about available financial assistance on the WAAC website.

Complete information can be found on the WAAC website.

KU noted registration has been extended beyond the May 15 deadline.

