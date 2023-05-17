Aging & Style
Kevin Pollak, Ginger Gonzaga among TV stars coming to Big Slick KC

Kevin Pollak attends the premiere of Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season five at...
Kevin Pollak attends the premiere of Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season five at The Standard, High Line on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Big Slick Kansas City continues its release of celebrities coming to town next month for the organization’s charity event weekend.

For the first time, Bradley James from “Merlin” and Netflix’s “Vikings: Valhalla” will be in Kansas City for the proceedings.

Returning for Big Slick will be:

  • Magician Blake Vogt
  • Actress and comedian Ginger Gonzaga of CBS’s “True Lies” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
  • Actor and comedian/impressionist Kevin Pollak from Amazon’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

On Tuesday, Big Slick KC announced Al Yankovic, The Potash Twins, Peter Schrager, Joe Lo Truglio and Charissa Thompson would all be in Kansas City for events on June 2-3.

The charity events benefitting Children’s Mercy Hospital will also feature Darius Rucker, Sean Evans, Aisling Bea, Kevin Rahm and Tim Heidecker.

ALSO READ: Big Slick KC begins rollout of celebrity guests for 2023 charity weekend

For ticket information, click here.

