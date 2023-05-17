KC Crime Stoppers: Chen Li

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Chen is wanted on a Johnson County, Kansas Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Li’s last known address was in Gardner, Kansas, but his current whereabouts is unknown. He is currently a fugitive and non-compliant registered sex offender in Johnson County, Kansas.

KC Crime Stopper says that Li’s original offense was attempted human trafficking and promoting the selling of sexual relations.

Li is described as an Asian man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. Li has brow eyes and graying hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

