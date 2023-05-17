Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Crime Stoppers: Chen Li

Chen Li is wanted on a Johnson County, Kansas Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.
Chen Li is wanted on a Johnson County, Kansas Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Chen is wanted on a Johnson County, Kansas Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Li’s last known address was in Gardner, Kansas, but his current whereabouts is unknown. He is currently a fugitive and non-compliant registered sex offender in Johnson County, Kansas.

KC Crime Stopper says that Li’s original offense was attempted human trafficking and promoting the selling of sexual relations.

Li is described as an Asian man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. Li has brow eyes and graying hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles,...
Olathe police search for missing 16-year-old last seen May 11
Generic.
Teen charged in connection with fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee
Jackson Mahomes, accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park...
Jackson Mahomes allowed to contact 3 witnesses in sexual battery case after bond motion hearing

Latest News

On Thursday night, five months after being sworn in, Police Chief Stacey Graves detailed her...
KCPD chief discusses violent crime prevention plan at first community listening session
FILE — One person died from his injuries in a shooting at the parking lot of an Overland Park...
Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot
Kevin Pollak attends the premiere of Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season five at...
Kevin Pollak, Ginger Gonzaga among TV stars coming to Big Slick KC
File: Pedestrian hit on
Pedestrian hit while crossing Independence Avenue