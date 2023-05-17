Aging & Style
Johnson County DA rules Olathe police shooting justified

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office ruled Wednesday that an officer’s shooting of Brandon Lynch was justified.

“Under all the appropriate legal statutes... it was reasonable for Officer “A” to use deadly force against Brandon Lynch,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said via a release Wednesday. “Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against the officer.”

Police officers shot and killed the man on New Year’s Eve last year. That night, the Olathe Police Department responded to the 900 block of East Oakview Street on New Year’s Eve after learning of a physical disturbance and reported that 27-year-old Brandon Lynch approached them with some kind of edged weapon.

Officers deployed a Taser, but it did not have any effect on him, court documents stated.

As Lynch continued advancing on officers, one of them fired his weapon, killing the man.

Lynch’s family said he suffered from schizophrenia, and his mother relayed that a family member had called police for help due to Lynch’s mental state that night.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave.

