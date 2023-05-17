Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The person of interest in Topeka’s 11th homicide has been arrested in Johnson Co. after he was found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop for a defective headlamp.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Jeffery “Cheese” D. Arnold, 52, of Topeka, was arrested by officials in Johnson Co. after a traffic stop for a defective headlamp led them to find narcotics in the vehicle. He was also a person of interest for the March murder of Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, also of Topeka.

TPD said Arnold was found and arrested in Johnson County for crimes committed there and no official arrest for the murder has yet been made.

Officials said they were called to the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. around 10:15 a.m. on March 26 with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Caraway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four days later, TPD took to Facebook in an attempt to locate Arnold in connection with the murder.

This incident was recorded as the 11th homicide in Topeka of 2023. Currently, the Capital City has seen a total of 17 homicides.

Johnson Co. arrest records indicate that Arnold was arrested on Friday, May 12. He was booked into jail on:

Possession of marijuana

Driving while suspended

Defective headlamp

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

Two counts of driving while suspended

As of Wednesday, May 17, Arnold remains behind bars with various bond amounts listed. He has court appearances scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Leawood, 5 p.m. on May 23, and 4 p.m. on May 25 in Prairie Village.

13 NEWS has reached out to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay to inquire about the process Arnold is expected to face for the murder.

Topeka's 11th homicide arrest With latest homicide, Topeka has recorded 12 slayings so far in 2023 With this week’s announcement that a road rage-related death from a February incident has been classified as a homicide, Topeka has recorded 12 slayings so far this year as of March 30, according to WIBW-TV records. Attempt to Locate: Officials search for man in connection to Topeka homicide Officials are looking for Jeffrey “Cheese” Arnold in connection to a weekend homicide in downtown Topeka. Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened in downtown Topeka over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.