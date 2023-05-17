Aging & Style
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder

Jeffery Arnold
Jeffery Arnold(Johnson Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The person of interest in Topeka’s 11th homicide has been arrested in Johnson Co. after he was found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop for a defective headlamp.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Jeffery “Cheese” D. Arnold, 52, of Topeka, was arrested by officials in Johnson Co. after a traffic stop for a defective headlamp led them to find narcotics in the vehicle. He was also a person of interest for the March murder of Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, also of Topeka.

TPD said Arnold was found and arrested in Johnson County for crimes committed there and no official arrest for the murder has yet been made.

Officials said they were called to the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. around 10:15 a.m. on March 26 with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Caraway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four days later, TPD took to Facebook in an attempt to locate Arnold in connection with the murder.

This incident was recorded as the 11th homicide in Topeka of 2023. Currently, the Capital City has seen a total of 17 homicides.

Johnson Co. arrest records indicate that Arnold was arrested on Friday, May 12. He was booked into jail on:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Driving while suspended
  • Defective headlamp
  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement
  • Two counts of driving while suspended

As of Wednesday, May 17, Arnold remains behind bars with various bond amounts listed. He has court appearances scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Leawood, 5 p.m. on May 23, and 4 p.m. on May 25 in Prairie Village.

13 NEWS has reached out to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay to inquire about the process Arnold is expected to face for the murder.

