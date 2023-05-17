Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jackson County launches domestic violence fatality review team

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County is launching a new team aiming to prevent domestic violence, made up several different law enforcement agencies across the county.

“We hear about the stories, we hear about risk that domestic survivors and their children face every day,” says Lisa Flemming, Rosebrook center CEO.

Flemming has been a fierce advocate for sexual domestic violence survivors in Jackson County over the last 32 years.

For 15 of them, she’s dreamt up this team.

“How can we do our jobs differently, how can we change the way we respond to survivors to ultimately save lives?”

That’s the question that will be at the forefront of this D.V. fatality review team.

Police chiefs from Independence, Lees Summit, Grandview, Blue Springs and Kansas City, along with the county prosecutor and nearby shelters all came together for this launch.

They’ll be reviewing past cases that turned fatal and asking themselves what they could have done differently.

“Was there a situation that could have been proved at a court level or investigation level or street patrol level,” asks Bob Muenz, Blue Springs Police Chief.

“We will be diving into file reviews and doing interviews with family and friends and co-workers,” says Flemming.

The need for this is at an all time high.

“Pre-pandemic, our hotline calls we were receiving between 400-600 calls a month. During the height of the pandemic we were getting between 600-800 calls a month and post-pandemic in the last 12 months we are receiving 1000 calls a month to our hotline,” says Flemming.

The team will review their first case together in September.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles,...
Olathe police search for missing 16-year-old last seen May 11
Generic.
Teen charged in connection with fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

The family of a man killed in an ambulance crash in Johnson County, Missouri, have filed a...
Family of man killed in ambulance crash files wrongful death lawsuit
On Wednesday, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick unveiled their newest...
NLBM unveils monument honoring Wilber ‘Bullet’ Rogan
On Wednesday, Johnson County’s district attorney announced charges will not be filed against an...
Johnson County DA: Fatal Olathe police shooting justified, no charges will be filed
The Clay County prosecutor has pushed back against Andrew Lester’s attempt to seal his case.
Prosecutor: Public has right to know why if case of Ralph Yarl shooter is sealed
On Wednesday, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick unveiled their newest...
NLBM unveils monument honoring Wilber ‘Bullet’ Rogan