Independence school offers reward for information following threat

By Greg Payne
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are calling a written threat found inside a Truman High School bathroom “not credible.”

With that being said, police are still trying to find out who the person is behind the threat.

“Honestly, it’s crazy,” said Jessica Avila, a concerned citizen. “The fact that high school kids can’t even go to school anymore because something like that is going to happen.”

An image has been making its way around Snapchat. It is of a wall inside a Truman High School bathroom, with the message, “Don’t come to school May 17  Wednesday I’m bringing a gun.”

The Independence School District said that, after being informed Monday of the threat, they immediately contacted Independence police.

Officers said the threat is not credible, which means classes will go on as normal Wednesday.

“Anytime that we have a threat, we take it very seriously,” said Dr. Dale Herl, the superintendent. “I have my own children that go to school in the Independence School District, and safety is always our number one priority.”

Herl said that the district was dealing with issues surrounding TikTok challenges earlier in the year, including one that caused students to damage bathrooms.

So, the district started getting creative. They’re taking an initiative police use to solve cases and using it within their district to capture unruly students.

“So, we gave a reward -- or the possibility of a reward -- out, and we had a lot of success with that,” Herl said.

They had so much success that they are now using the initiative again.

This time, they’re offering a $250 reward for information that leads to the identification of the individual who wrote the bathroom threat.

“If we have a situation that we think that it would be helpful, we certainly would do this in the future,” Herl said. “This has led to some information coming forward and, again, we just want to make sure all of our students are safe. So, we are going to do whatever we think will help ensure our students’ safety.”

They also plan to have increased security at the school for the remainder of the week.

