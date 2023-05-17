‘I am truly sorry’: Odessa mayor apologizes to Jewish community for comments made during meeting
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Odessa archived social media video of a Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday night “due to content that violated the City’s social media policy.” Nearly 24 hours later, it was made clear why.
Mayor Stephen Wright posted a letter of apology after comments he made that were recorded during the meeting.
The letter reads, in full:
Screenshots of comments posted by viewers read “totally inappropriate comments” and “Um WHAT!? What did he say at 12:30??”
KCTV5 has filed a Sunshine request to obtain the video and learn more about what took place during the Board of Aldermen meeting.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.