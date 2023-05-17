Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘I am truly sorry’: Odessa mayor apologizes to Jewish community for comments made during meeting

FILE — Mayor Stephen Wright posted a letter of apology after comments he made that were...
FILE — Mayor Stephen Wright posted a letter of apology after comments he made that were recorded during a Board of Aldermen meeting.(City of Odessa, Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Odessa archived social media video of a Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday night “due to content that violated the City’s social media policy.” Nearly 24 hours later, it was made clear why.

Mayor Stephen Wright posted a letter of apology after comments he made that were recorded during the meeting.

The letter reads, in full:

Screenshots of comments posted by viewers read “totally inappropriate comments” and “Um WHAT!? What did he say at 12:30??”

KCTV5 has filed a Sunshine request to obtain the video and learn more about what took place during the Board of Aldermen meeting.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles,...
Olathe police search for missing 16-year-old last seen May 11
Generic.
Teen charged in connection with fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Lynch was shot and killed by Olathe police on Dec. 31, 2022.
Johnson County DA rules fatal Olathe police shooting justified
According to the GoFundMe page, the family was attacked with several weapons including a hammer...
GoFundMe started for Grandview family attacked with hammer, doctors say it is ‘day by day’
Johnson County DA rules fatal Olathe police shooting justified
Johnson County DA rules fatal Olathe police shooting justified
Veterinarians explain how some garden mulches are toxic for pets .
MULCH WARNING: Veterinarians explain how some garden mulches may be toxic for pets