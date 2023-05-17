Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say

Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.(WANF | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say a high school student has died in a crash involving a train.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Logan Blueher died on Monday when his vehicle was hit by a train.

WTHI reports that it appears Blueher went around a stop arm at the crossing and the train struck his SUV.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was a senior at South Vigo High School.

School officials confirmed Blueher’s death. They said he was set to graduate in a couple of weeks with plans to attend Purdue University in the fall.

“Logan was funny, smart and loyal. He loved his car, his friends and most of all he loved animals,” the high school shared.

According to the school, Blueher worked at the Heritage Animal Hospital and it will honor him at graduation with a project to help animals within the community.

“We are hurting today, and we are praying for peace and comfort for Logan’s family and loved ones at this time,” the school shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles,...
Olathe police search for missing 16-year-old last seen May 11
Generic.
Teen charged in connection with fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

The family of a man killed in an ambulance crash in Johnson County, Missouri, have filed a...
Family of man killed in ambulance crash files wrongful death lawsuit
On Wednesday, Johnson County’s district attorney announced charges will not be filed against an...
Johnson County DA: Fatal Olathe police shooting justified, no charges will be filed
On Wednesday, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick unveiled their newest...
NLBM unveils monument honoring Wilber ‘Bullet’ Rogan
The Clay County prosecutor has pushed back against Andrew Lester’s attempt to seal his case.
Prosecutor: Public has right to know why if case of Ralph Yarl shooter is sealed
Painted circles mark locations where evidence related to a deadly shooting was collected in...
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note