GoFundMe started for Grandview family attacked with hammer, doctors say it is ‘day by day’

According to the GoFundMe page, the family was attacked with several weapons including a hammer...
According to the GoFundMe page, the family was attacked with several weapons including a hammer and a knife.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A GoFundMe page has been started for the Grandview family that was attacked on Sunday, May 14.

According to the GoFundMe page, the family was attacked with several weapons including a hammer and a knife.

The page goes on to state that the 14-year-old suffered head wounds. The two adults remain in the intensive care unit with brain injuries.

Lynne and Owen are still in the ICU, and the doctors have said with brain injuries it is “day by day” but mentioning rehab will most likely be necessary in the future, including not knowing what disabilities they may encounter during recovery. Rayden is also still in the hospital.

GoFundMe page

Collins I. Milimu, 37, is facing three counts of first-degree domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Grandview police officers were called to the 13000 block of Manchester late in the evening on May 14. Upon arrival, Milimu was leaving the house that he shared with four victims.

Officers ran after him and were able to detain him. Officers found two adults with severe injuries, a young child with minor injuries, and two sleeping children who were not injured.

Previous coverage: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/05/16/police-hammer-used-grandview-attack/

Officers said they also found a teenager with a severe injury at a neighboring home.

Milimu admitted to hitting three of the victims, stating he was seeking a “sense of revenge” for being disrespected.

The GoFundMe page states that the support from the community and their loved ones is greatly appreciated.

If you would like to donate to their account, you can find click the highlighted GoFundMe.

Read more: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/05/15/grandview-police-respond-cutting-call-involving-children/

