FORECAST: Warm weather and sunshine continues Thursday

By Alena Lee
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The sunshine and warmer weather we had Wednesday will return for another day Thursday. After that, our next cold front arrives. In parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, that will lead to a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms rolling through very late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but any stronger storm could bring the threat of gusty winds and small hail. On Friday, the front should clear out. Temperatures will hold in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. The weekend looks spectacular! Temperatures may be a bit cool (in the upper 40s) to start Saturday morning. But, we’ll recover into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Sunday looks pleasant, with lots of sunshine and highs back near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

