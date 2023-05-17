Aging & Style
FORECAST: Afternoon temperatures increasing Wednesday

Afternoon temperatures are increasing. You can expect highs within the upper 70s and lower 80s.(KCTV 5)
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of high pressure continues to build throughout the central plains, and the Missouri River valley today. A more stabilized atmosphere will take over which will allow for more of a partly sunny to mostly sunny pattern through the Kansas City area. With high pressure slowly centering over the region, wind out of the east or northeast will be rather mild reaching a range of 5 mph to 10 mph. Afternoon temperatures are also increasing. You can expect highs within the upper 70s and lower 80s. An ideal day to be outdoors doing some gardening, or taking the dog for a walk.

By Thursday, much of the day will still be pleasant to be out and about but a new storm system develops from the northwest and will slowly swing into the area. Mostly clear to partly sunny skies will start us out on Thursday, and then develop quickly to mostly cloudy conditions by the early evening. By overnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. A small threat of isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out, so please stay weather alert. The storm activity at this time should end around late morning to early afternoon on Friday. The passing of the storm system will drop temperatures back to the lower 70s but clear skies will be common.

The weekend looks fabulous still. Afternoon temperatures on Saturday are expected in the lower and middle 70s with mostly sunny skies but by Sunday will keep the sky conditions and increase temperatures to the upper 70s. Only a few slight chances for wet weather exist mid-next week. Besides that, partly sunny skies will be common with temperatures slowly rising back to the lower and middle 80s.

