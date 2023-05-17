Family of man killed in ambulance crash files wrongful death lawsuit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of a man killed in an ambulance crash in Johnson County, Missouri, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Johnson County Ambulance District, the County, and the driver of the vehicle.

The man, 61-year-old Raymond Miller, was a patient being transported in an ambulance on Sunday, April 30 around 4:10 p.m. A single-vehicle crash in a grassy median near U.S. 71 Highway and Bannister Road involving the ambulance transporting him resulted in his death. The ambulance was on its way from Warrensburg, Missouri, to Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the driver of the ambulance for the Johnson County Ambulance District lost control of the vehicle on the Bannister Road overpass. The ambulance left the road and overturned twice, and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lawsuit alleges the driver “failed to exercise the highest degree of care in the operation of her vehicle, and failed to conduct herself in a careful, prudent and lawful manner, and was negligent in at least one of the following respects.” Those respects listed 11 potential issues.

It also claimed the defendant’s act and omissions led Miller to suffer terror, severe emotional distress, pain and suffering, fear of impending death, physical injuries, and death.

The family’s lawsuit demanded a trial by jury on all issues contained in their petition.

Johnson County Ambulance District EMS Chief and CEO Shane Lockard said the ambulance was traveling under the speed limit for the highway at the time of the crash.

