Fallen Kansas law enforcement officers honored on Senate Floor

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran took the time during National Police Week to honor fallen Kansas law enforcement officers on the Senate Floor.

On Tuesday, May 16, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke on the Senate Floor in recognition of National Police Week as he also remembered Kansans who passed in the line of duty in 2022.

Sen. Moran noted that National Police Week was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. In 2023, the week will be recognized from May 14 - 20.

“We honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s fallen law enforcement officers, remember those who have departed and acknowledge and express our gratitude for the sacrifices all law enforcement officers make every day they wear the badge,” Moran said. “During this week, and really every other week of the year, we should and we do honor those we have lost and remember the families they left behind.”

Moran also recognized four members of Kansas law enforcement agencies who passed in 2022 - Deputy Sheriff Sidnee Carter, Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff Robert Craft, Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office; Officer David Ingle, Iola Police Department; Sgt. Stacy Murrow, Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office.

