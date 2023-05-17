Closed due to COVID and staffing shortages, pool opens for 1st time since 2019

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Pull out your swimsuits, goggles and sunscreen, because pools in and around Kansas City will open Memorial Day weekend.

And this year, Overland Park will open all four outdoor pools.

Since the pandemic, lifeguard shortages have impacted community pools across the country and Overland Park pools have been no exception.

In 2020, Overland Park shut down Stonegate Pool, Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, Young’s Pool and Bluejacket Pool due to the pandemic.

Stonegate, Tomahawk Ridge and Young’s all reopened the following year, but Bluejacket remained closed in 2021 and 2022 because of lifeguard shortages.

This summer, Bluejacket will open the gates for the first time since 2019.

“We started in July 2022 prepping for this upcoming season,” Overland Park Aquatics supervisor Renee Reis said. “Before we even finished up the 2022 season, we were already thinking about what’s happening in 2023 and starting to work towards that goal of getting all those four pools open.”

To help recruit more lifeguards, Overland Park Parks and Recreation raised the minimum wage for lifeguards to $15 an hour.

The department has also focused on social media interaction as a way to recruit high school and college-aged students. To be a lifeguard at Overland Park pools, applicants must be at least 15 years old and completed eighth grade.

Overland Park staff said the pools require roughly 300 lifeguards.

“It’s important to teach kids to swim, so we can continue to solve this problem in the future, Reis said. “If kids can’t swim we’re not going to get lifeguards next year or 10 years from now, so making sure that we’re promoting water safety, keeping these kids safe in the pool and around water. Not just swimming pools but lakes, creeks, whatever is around them that they have access to water, we need to keep them safe, that’s a part of opening pools.”

Overland Park pools officially open May 28 and all four pools will have hours from noon to 7 p.m.

If you would like to become an Overland Park lifeguard, you can follow this link to apply.

