Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot

OVERLAND, Kan. (KCTV) - Police stated a man died from injuries he suffered in a shooting more than a week ago.

The Overland Park Police Department stated officers had responded to the parking lot of a hotel in the 7500 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway on May 6 for a shooting call.

Officers indicated that one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and that a vehicle with two people inside — both also shot — had driven off. The car was found, and both occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim found at the scene was critically injured and died from his injuries days later. Police identified him as Damon Payton of Chicago.

Police stated the shooting stemmed from an argument between two pairs of people in the parking lot, weapons being drawn and then shots fired.

Charges have yet to be filed, but police are continuing to investigate.

