Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chapman sets fastest pitch record for Royals

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman after...
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman after the final out of their victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)(D. Ross Cameron | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KCTV) - A fastball out of the left hand of Royals reliever Aroldis Chapman rocketed past San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth and into the glove of Freddy Fermin on Tuesday night. It froze Cronenworth for strike three and got the Royals out of a seventh-inning jam in a game they’d go on to win 5-4.

And it also set a record. At 103.8 miles per hour, Chapman’s fastball was the fastest in Kansas City Royals franchise history.

READ MORE: Perez has 2-run double in Kansas City’s 5-run 2nd, Royals beat Padres 5-4

During the last decade-plus, Royals reliever Kelvin Herrera provided plenty of heat out of the bullpen. Before he was locking down playoff leads in 2015 and 2016, he set the franchise record for fastest pitch during an April 17, 2012, game against the Detroit Tigers. On that day, Herrera’s 103.5 mph pitch was fouled off by Don Kelly, but set a record that lasted a little over 11 years.

Until Tuesday night, when Chapman blew it away.

According to Baseball Savant, the 35-year-old left-hander from Cuba has thrown four of the five fastest pitches in franchise history in just over a month with Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles,...
Olathe police search for missing 16-year-old last seen May 11
Generic.
Teen charged in connection with fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee
Jackson Mahomes, accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park...
Jackson Mahomes allowed to contact 3 witnesses in sexual battery case after bond motion hearing

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after hitting a two-RBI double during the second...
Perez has 2-run double in Kansas City’s 5-run 2nd, Royals beat Padres 5-4
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
The school’s basketball and volleyball teams currently play their home games at the Swinney...
‘Great day to be a Roo:’ UMKC exploring new on-campus arena
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during Big 12 Conference NCAA college football...
K-State signs football coach Chris Klieman to 8-year contract