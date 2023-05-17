Businesses excited as Rock Island Bridge project gets underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday marked the start of a huge transformation over the Kansas River, as the community broke ground on the Rock Island Bridge Project.

Crews will be turning an abandoned railroad bridge into a brand new entertainment district.

Just down the street from the bridge is the West Bottoms, which is described as a “hidden gem” by many of the businesses in the area. Many business owners said they are excited for this new entertainment district and are looking forward to more foot traffic.

“It’s always been kind of sleepy, even with all the other businesses here now,” said Christopher Ciesiel, the owner of The Campground. “So, I feel like more is only going to be better and bring more attention to this area.”

Businesses in the area like The Campground, which is at the corner of West 16th and Genesee Street, are hopeful there will be an increase in visitors with all eyes on a new entertainment district.

Ciesiel said more attention on the Rock Island Bridge means more curiosity for the West Bottoms.

“No pun,” said Ciesiel, “but bridging the gap between Strawberry Hill and this neighborhood, as well. Because there is a lot of awesome establishments on that side, as well, and I feel like we can do a really good job at sharing clientele and bring more attention this this neighborhood.”

Just a hop, jump and a skip away at Freight House Fitness, co-owner Brandon Smith has been excited about the buzz surrounding the bridge. He said the millions of dollars being put into the project will, in return, help elevate the surrounding area.

“I feel like it’s going to drastically change the aesthetic here, because we’re going to kind of have to change with the bridge,” Smith said. “You can’t have it dusty down here when a phenomenal bridge was just built. So, I think it’s going to change West Bottoms as a whole.”

Smith said that, although the bridge will be getting a lot of attention, he’s not worried about it taking away from what the West Bottoms has to offer.

“You’re not going to find West Bottoms anywhere else,” Smith said. “You can find an industrial place or you can find any downtown city anywhere. But, the way the feel here is, it’s just really gritty but bougie at the same time. You can have it be unique as you want it.”

Other businesses like Willoughby, a brand identity firm, are not just excited about the economic impact. They are ready to see the area grow with more amenities like more restaurant options for lunch breaks.

“Being next door to the Rock Island Bridge, we’re really excited that it’s coming to life,” said Nicole Satterwhite, who is with the firm. “The plans have been going on for about 10 years, and it will bring a lot of new amenities to our area.”

The Rock Island Bridge is set to open in 2024.

