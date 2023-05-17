Aging & Style
2 Independence moms use art to cancel out school lunch debt

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Independence moms are canceling out school lunch debt, one painting at a time.

Paintings and drawings created by their elementary school students have raised more than $800, which paid for almost 300 lunches in the school district.

“We’re substitute teachers and we get pictures every time we’re in a classroom,” Sumar Kelley said.

“We were like, ‘How cute are these? Who wouldn’t want them? It makes us feel good when we get them, so lets share them with everyone else!” she explained. “It snowballed from there.”

Sumar Kelley and Jessie Caliman are advocating for wiping out school lunch costs altogether. Until that happens, they’re doing what they can in their corner of Missouri to ease the burden on families in their district.

“This is a problem and we want to help,” Kelley said. “It takes a village and we want to be that village.”

Their mini masterpieces have all sold out but, if you’d like to contribute to the cause, Kelley and Caliman ask for you to make a donation directly to the Independence School District.

