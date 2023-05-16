Aging & Style
Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Nelson's 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles will have a limited theatrical run. “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90” will be shown in theaters on June 11, with an encore presentation on June 13 and 14.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — If you missed out on Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honoring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run.

“Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90″ will be shown in theaters on June 11, with an encore presentation on June 13 and 14. Recorded at the Hollywood Bowl over two nights in April, the concert film will include performances by Nelson, Keith Richards, Neil Young, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more.

Nelson, who was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is having a banner year as a nonagenarian. He was honored with an educational endowment at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs and will have a new book about his songwriting called “Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs,” coming out on Oct. 31 through William Morrow.

The Texas actor, activist and songwriter penned hits like “Crazy,” “Funny How Times Slips Away” and “On the Road Again” over his seven-decade career, as well as co-founded Farm Aid.

Tickets for the concert film, presented by Blackbird Presents, Joe Hand Promotions and Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum, go on sale today at willienelson90experience.com

