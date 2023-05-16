Aging & Style
Teen charged in connection to fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee

Zakary Ignowski, 17, has been charged in connection to the fatal, multi-vehicle crash on...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Zakary Ignowski, 17, has been charged in connection to the fatal, multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 14.

A press release was sent from the office of the Johnson County District Attorney stating that Ignowski has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of juvenile firearm possession.

The District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion requesting a waiver to try Ignowski as an adult.

On Sunday at 4:31 p.m., Shawnee police officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash with one person, Leland R. Scott, 71, deceased at the scene.

Scott was the driver of one of the vehicles involved. His passenger, 69, suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. According to a press release, the passenger has remained there in critical condition.

Ignowski’s detention hearing was at the District Court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Read more: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/05/15/body-identified-after-fatal-multi-vehicle-crash-shawnee-police-question-teen-driver/

