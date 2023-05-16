Shawnee middle school student brings 2 knives to school, principal says ‘if you see something, say something’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Tuesday morning, a Shawnee middle school student brought weapons to Trailridge Middle School.

Parents were sent an email from the principal to inform them of what happened. According to the email statement, administration and the school’s resource officer responded immediately.

The student initially was not in the classroom where they were assigned to be. At that point, the resource officer called Lenexa police.

The email went onto say that a brief search was conducted and the student was found and a knife was confiscated.

However according to Lenexa police, the student was in possession of two knives.

The student was located in a hallway and found to be in possession of two knives. The student was detained and was later taken to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center.

The email goes on to state that the matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies and that school safety is their top priority.

I want to take this moment to remind you to talk with your child(ren) about what is and is not appropriate to bring to school, and to check their backpacks regularly...It is important that we reinforce with our students that “If you see something, say something!”

Lenexa police says that they will be submitting their report to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charging.

