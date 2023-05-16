Aging & Style
Report ranks Overland Park among best cities to start a career in

A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.
A photo provided by the City of Overland Park, Kansas Government on Facebook.(City of Overland Park, Kansas Government)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked Overland Park among the top 25 cities in the U.S. to launch a career from.

With graduations continuing through May and employers planning to hire more graduates from the Class of 2023 than the Class of 2022, personal finance website WalletHub.com says that it recently released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst Places To Start a Career.

To help graduates launch their careers in the right location, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 26 key metrics. Data sets range from the viability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Overland Park 22nd overall with a total score of 56.09. It ranked 24th for professional opportunities and 27th for quality of life.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 56th overall with a total score of 50.86. It ranked 55th for professional opportunities and 71st for quality of life.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 109th overall with a total score of 45.87. It ranked 105th for professional opportunities and 108th for quality of life.

The report also found that Overland Park had the fourth-most affordable housing prices in the nation.

According to the report, the worst places to start a career include:

  1. New York, N.Y.
  2. Gulfport, Miss.
  3. Newark, N.J.
  4. Detroit, Mich.
  5. Santa Clarita, Cali.

The report found the best places to launch a career include:

  1. Atlanta, Ga.
  2. Orlando, Fla.
  3. Salt Lake City, Utah
  4. Columbia, S.C.
  5. Tampa, Fla.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

