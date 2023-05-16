Aging & Style
REPORT: Kansas adding Christian Braun’s brother

Santa Clara forward Parker Braun dunks against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Parker Braun is following in his brothers footsteps after transferring to KU.

Multiple reporters are saying Braun is transferring from Santa Clara. He also played at Missouri too

This past season with the Broncos, he averaged 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 56 percent from the field (led the team) and 34 percent from three in 33 games. He also had 42 blocks which was fourth in the WCC.

The Overland Park, Kansas native spent his first three years at Missouri after redshirting as a freshman. He is a grad transfer for this upcoming season.

